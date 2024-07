If you are planning to buy your own vehicle before the end of 2024, then how about we show you an option of ToyotaIt’s about a hybrid vehicle that you can acquire with a 48-month car loan.

And nobody wants to have a debt for several years, so Toyota offers you its Traditional Plan where you finish paying off your new car within a period of 4 yearsLet’s see how the famous man’s monthly payments turn out Corolla HEV.

He Toyota Hybrid Sedan has a value in the automotive market from $480,900 pesos, just 80 thousand pesos more than the combustion Corolla that sells from $400,900 pesos. What do you think? Before you have an answer, let’s continue.

Your financing plan for the Toyota Corolla HEV a minimum down payment of 10%, this means, allocating an amount of $48,090 pesos, also taking into account an opening commission of 2.50% and a CAT of 18.6%. These amounts can be detailed to you when personalizing your price.

Toyota Corolla: How much does the hybrid version cost with a 48-month loan? Photo: Toyota

Now, the most anticipated answer is How much are the monthly payments for your new Corolla Hybrid? Well, with the concepts considered, the monthly amounts would be $14,457.51 pesos. What do you think? Did you consider a similar amount?

At this point we have to detail that your monthly payments already include the basic coverage with the car insurance for the Mexico Cityso you should know that the price depends on the city you live in and the coverage you need.

So now you have the most data so you can analyze if the new Toyota Corolla in its hybrid version It is the car of your dreams and meets the amounts you have set aside to buy your own vehicle.