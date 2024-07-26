Today the inauguration of the Olympic Games took place. Paris 2024, ceremony that has had many people around the world attentive, as it means a step forward in these professional sports competitions where many nationalities compete. The opening has been very important, and that goes from the parade of countries, the Olympic anthem, the gallop of the silver horse, including the presence of characters from pop culture and the guests on this occasion were the Minions.

That’s right, in the official broadcast of this event that kicks off the games, a trailer could be seen in which we see the yellow friends of Gru have a fun sketch where we see them competing in different disciplines, be it running, pole vaulting, weightlifting and more. This was shared on social media by game enthusiasts, who claimed that it is a very meaningful nod from the animators at Illumination Studios.

You can see it here:

It is worth mentioning that the Olympics will host 32 different sports, including some extreme sports such as Skateboarding and Surfing. The competitions began a couple of days ago, but broadcasts will begin starting on July 27th and everything will end with a closing ceremony on August 11thso there will be two weeks of intense competition that training fans will surely not want to miss.

Via: Twitter

Author’s note: It will be interesting to watch the Olympic Games, as happened three years ago with the Games in Japan. New sports such as surfing are particularly interesting.