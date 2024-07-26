The deal starts in the 2024/2025 season; in the Premier League, the company already sponsors West Ham and Arsenal

O Manchester City announced this Thursday (26.Jul.2024) a partnership with Betwayan online sports betting company operated by Super Group. This agreement, described in statement official as a multi-year deal, it begins ahead of the club’s pre-season tour of the United States. The deal ensures Betway’s visibility across digital assets and in-stadia from Manchester City.

Betway has partnerships with other teams, including West Ham and Arsenal. Financial details have not been disclosed.

The terms of the deal include marketing and content creation, with Betway branding visible on the club’s digital assets and stadiums. There are no shirt sponsorship clauses, as the Etihad Airways is the front sponsorship partner and cryptocurrency platform OKX sponsors shirt sleeves.

“We are absolutely delighted to become the Official Global Betting Partner of Manchester City. This deal cements our place in the top tier of Premier League partners, ensuring our Betway brand reaches fans in every corner of the globe.”said Neal Menashe, CEO of Super Group.

In addition to the Manchester team, other clubs such as Aston Villa, Wolverhampton, Crystal Palace It is Newcastle United have also struck deals with betting companies in recent months.