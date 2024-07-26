The streaming platforms have now become part of our everyday lives, almost completely replacing physical media such as Blu-rays and DVDs for entertainment home videoguaranteeing a very large catalogue of on-demand films and TV series upon payment of a monthly or annual subscription, depending on the case.

Precisely in this regard, directly from Disney+ a cold shower is coming for its users: the company has made it known, through a Official press release sent via email to all users, starting from From September it will no longer be possible to share accounts.

Disney+ and the end of account sharing

This is obviously a move aimed at increase the number of unique subscriberspreventing multiple users from using the same shared account. For those who are not aware, in fact, account sharing allowed up until now to significantly reduce registration costssharing your login credentials with other users.