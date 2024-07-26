The streaming platforms have now become part of our everyday lives, almost completely replacing physical media such as Blu-rays and DVDs for entertainment home videoguaranteeing a very large catalogue of on-demand films and TV series upon payment of a monthly or annual subscription, depending on the case.
Precisely in this regard, directly from Disney+ a cold shower is coming for its users: the company has made it known, through a Official press release sent via email to all users, starting from From September it will no longer be possible to share accounts.
This is obviously a move aimed at increase the number of unique subscriberspreventing multiple users from using the same shared account. For those who are not aware, in fact, account sharing allowed up until now to significantly reduce registration costssharing your login credentials with other users.
Disney+’s Motivations
This position therefore follows what has previously happened with other similar streaming platforms, as in the case of YouTube or Netflix.
In the latter case, in fact, the American giant allows today to add extra users to your subscriptionupon payment of an additional cost, thus allowing you to expand your core outside your home environment. The extra user thus has the possibility of having some completely autonomous and independent access credentials.
Stop ad blockers
The press release received by Disney+ users also talks about a new clause that would prevent ad blockingmade possible up to now by ad blocker: those who use such programs will therefore risk having their accounts suspended.
At the moment we do not know the decisions taken by the company for any additional subscription plans they extra users. We can only wait for further updates on the new measure from Disney, which we are sure will not be long in coming in the coming weeks or months.
