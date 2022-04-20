Let’s start by saying that the launch version of eFootball 2022 it hadn’t impressed us at all as mentioned in our review, on the contrary, it had shown several gaps in many respects. However the free-to-play nature of the product had left a margin of hopewhich has been powered up since the last update leading it to the version 1.0. That said, despite the significant improvements, we still are very far from what we can define a football game.

Let’s start with online

Let’s start by saying that understanding where to start in this new review of eFootball 2022 it was quite complex, considering and considering that Konami’s efforts are evidentbut to the actual still they are not enough. So let’s start with the positive things, so as to immediately put the work done by the team on the plate. The multiplayer sector of the title at the time of launch was practically a disaster, the necessary improvements unfortunately did not even arrive immediately. However, at the time of this new update, architecture set up from the development house was much more solid than the pastthus allowing it to work to optimize performance.

General stability is now great, the servers also held up very well to the strong increase in users that have rejoined after the aforementioned update. If the heart of the online has been fixed, now is the time to work hard on matchmaking, which shows its weaker side. In fact, there is still no real differentiation between users, so often it will not be said that your skill level will match that of your opponent.

Don’t call it FUT

Then, eFootball 2022 proposes a modality that inevitably remember FUTbut which we would actually describe as a leaner myClub. The mode is called Dream Team and, right now, it seems an all too basic type of competition. First you will find a mechanic that is basically the understanding, but that instead of taking into account the nationality or the championship, will focus on the style of play of the manager. It will be up to you to decide the style of your team, so unleash your footballing flair. A very nice mechanic though, lies in the fact that a card (a player therefore) when it is purchasedit can also be enhanced. This will ensure that you can also take advantage of your favorite footballer for longer, although we are sure sooner or later it will be natural to turn to the top players.

The end result is a modality that is linear, but that in a certain sense manages to create interest. The room for growth is really high and we are very curious to see how Konami will evolve the formula in the future. We realize that still being unripe many players may find it too repetitive, but we are sure there will be aspects that will be implemented in the future.

We take the field

Here we start to creak, but we’ll get there. So let’s start with fluiditywhat that eFootball 2022 he never had: the situation seems to have improved slightly in the attack phase, but the defense is still cumbersome. If the player in possession seems to be moving well (depending on who he is), the counterpart is awkward and does not give the slightest security. Even the construction of the maneuver is still unstable, so try to get rid of the ball early as possession is penalized. Two fundamental aspects have improved in the attack phase as the shot and the ride: for the first a mechanic has been included that is basically the perfect shot of FIFA, even if it is called Sensational Shot, while the second has been improved allowing a more intense pace.

Unfortunately this doesn’t go well with an intelligence that is still a dancer: you can see that the players still do not react well in the movements without the ball, starting with a significant delay and promptly discovering the game. This is why the best strategy is to verticalize and aim to attack the spaces, also given that the defensive AI on long balls and second balls still does not react with the right timing. The feeling is that of being perpetually behind the attacker, while sometimes it is quite clear where the ball will end up. The only improvement applied to the rear is related to having removed the super defense (which on balance it was not), putting the normal key dedicated to the pressing. This change, albeit minimal, immediately proved fundamental in some situations, we are sure it will greatly help all those players who make ball recovery a priority. For the last sore point we have to hit the AI ​​once again, in fact we cannot fail to talk about arbitrage. Boys, it’s still a disaster. Questionable cards and decisions, evaluation of the contrasts totally to be reviewed. The referees in this eFootball 2022 they need to be totally polished.

Conclusions

Make a judgment a eFootball 2022 it is difficult, but on balance if you have to reduce everything to “yes or no” we still don’t have the answer. You can see that there is the will, but for heaven’s sake … what a slowness! The game was released in 2021 and still has serious problems in terms of gameplay, even if at least now it is at least playable. The crux of the experience is a very poorly maintained AI of the defensive phase, which automatically causes all the patterns to jump from one side to the other. We realize that on the one hand we ask for absolute perfection, and trying to replicate a football match as much as possible is a titanic undertaking. There is still a lot of work to be done and these changes give us hope, but they still have a bitter taste in the mouth.

We are ready to bet that eFootball 2022 in a few years it will be a completely different gamebut as of today we are not there yet.