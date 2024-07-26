On the verge of the elections in Venezuela, which will take place this Sunday, July 28Colombian senator Angélica Lozano announced that she was expelled from the neighboring country shortly after his plane landed.

Lozano traveled to Venezuela to meet with candidate María Corina Machado. However, upon her arrival in the country, she was asked for her passport and was later deported.

“They are deporting me with total abuse of the regime that is going to fall this Sunday for the good of Venezuela. Without arguments or information, they took our passports for an hour and a half, they didn’t say anything to us,” said the senator.

In a video, Lozano said she was at the Simón Bolívar Maiquetía International Airport in Caracas and that she had just been expelled along with two Ecuadorian women and two other Colombians.

“They didn’t let us call the embassy. They threatened us that if we made a call, they would take away our cellphones and they are kicking us out for no reason,” he added.

.@MariaCorinaYA I can’t make it to our appointment, I’m being deported with total abuse from the regime that is going to fall this Sunday for the good of Venezuela Without arguments or information, they took our passport for an hour and a half, they didn’t tell us anything. Two Ecuadorian women are returned to us… pic.twitter.com/b2x3YGifuV — Angélica Lozano Correa (@AngelicaLozanoC) July 26, 2024

