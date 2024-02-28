Toyota announced today that Rovanpera will be behind the wheel of one of three Toyota GR Yaris entered in next month's famous African rally (28-31 March). Rovanpera will join full-time teammates Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta.

Inclusion in Kenya's entry list means Rovanpera will participate in two consecutive WRC events. Last month, in fact, the Finn contested the first test of his partial season in the WRC at Rally Sweden, where he led the rally before retiring in the fourth stage. The two-time world champion resumed the event with 11 points after taking second place in the Super Sunday standings, as well as a victory on the Power Stage.

“We did a good job testing the car and made it fast. It definitely would have been fast enough to win the rally easily,” Rovanpera said in Sweden. “I couldn't put the weekend together, but at least we would have had the chance.”

“When you are a driver, you only come to win and when that is no longer possible, it is normal that the event is not so pleasant.”

Rovanpera has already won the Safari, having been the one to sign the Toyota poker in 2022, with one of the successes launching him towards his first world title.

This year the Safari has been moved from June, following its return to the WRC calendar in 2021, and will now occupy its historic time slot over the Easter weekend.

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Tomek Kaliński

Toyota has dominated this event since it returned to the WRC calendar, winning all three editions. Eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier beat Rovanpera last year, as the Japanese brand recorded its second consecutive four-peat.

Rovanpera's WRC program after Kenya has not yet been announced, although it is thought he will likely take part in races in Latvia and Finland.

Looking at other brands, Hyundai told Motorsport.com that its third official car will be driven by Rally Sweden winner Esapekka Lappi.

After the first two rounds, Hyundai's Thierry Neuville leads the standings, three points ahead of Evans. In third position we find Adrien Fourmaux of M-Sport.