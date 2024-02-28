Anime Factory has revealed that box 10 for the Home Video edition of DRAGON BALL SUPER will be released during the month of March. It will be possible to purchase the box set starting from March 18th on both Blu-ray and DVDinside we will find the episodes 118 to 131.

Let's find out further details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

DRAGON BALL SUPER Box 10 From March 18th on DVD and Blu-ray The conclusion of the series dedicated to the most beloved heroes of Japanese animation and set after the conclusion of DRAGON BALL Z, on home video in the complete edition, in the full uncensored version and with new subtitles faithful to the original dialogues. (Contains episodes 118 ~ 131) At Goku's request, Zeno organizes the Tournament of Power, a martial arts competition between all the Universes. But this will be the beginning of universal destruction! What will the winner of the tournament get? And what will the losers face? What type of combat will the warriors chosen from each Universe have to face? FORM

Genre: Anime

Director: Ryota Nakamura, Tatsuya Nagamine

Year: 2017

Label: Anime Factory LIMITED EDITION + CARD + BOOKLET

3 DISC DVD

BLU-RAY 2 DISCS EXTRAS AND BONUS FEATURES Opening Textless

Ending Textless

New subtitles faithful to the original dialogues

Collectible cards

Exclusive booklet with episode guide and illustration gallery

Source: Anime Factory