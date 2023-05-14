Thierry Neuville seems to have an account opened with luck and, with it, a monthly fee that must be paid at all costs. The final day of the Rally of Portugal started in the worst possible way for the Belgian of Hyundai Motorsport.

Since the start of SS16, the 11.05 km Paredes, the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 number 11 has failed to express the usual potential that it releases when it is put into “stage mode”, i.e. the engine mapping with which you take part to the special tests.

Neuville entered practice slowly, unable to engage beyond third gear (the Rally1s have 5). The crew was aware of the failure, as Martijn Wydaeghe didn’t dictate any notes, not even in the first few corners after the start.

Hyundai Motorsport confirmed the engine failure via Twitter with a short statement. But Neuville himself, at the end of the test, had said: “It’s over. It’s probably the same breakdown as yesterday evening. We have to find out”.

Yes, because even at the end of yesterday’s stage the i20 number 11 had problems with the engine. To be precise to the turbo, which had been replaced during the Service. However, this didn’t help, because Neuville found himself in the same situation, helpless and forced to lose the third step of the podium and the fourth position.

It remains to be seen if he will be able to continue and finish the race or if, on the other hand, he will be forced to stop completely without being able to do anything to improve the situation. It is a bad blow for him, because after the withdrawal in Croatia a problem not attributable to the crew arises and a podium finish that would have been very precious for the fight for the title is lost.

Now Hyundai will have to manage the second and third positions of Dani Sordo and Esapekka Lappi, although there shouldn’t be any problems, considering that Ott Tanak chases the Finn over a minute away with just 3 races left in the event.

For the record, the special was won by Takamoto Katsuta on Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, able to precede the leader of the event classification by a few tenths Kalle Rovanpera. While Ott Tanak was forced to take part in the first test of the day without the hybrid due to a system failure on his Ford Puma Rally1.

Everything changes in WRC2 too, but this time due to an inexperience attributable to Oliver Solberg. The Norwegian driver, firmly in command until yesterday evening, saw fit to do “doghnuts”, i.e. donuts, circles with his Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, once he crossed the finish line of SS15, yesterday’s last race, to cheer the public.

In itself, the maneuver is harmless and pleasant for spectators. If only it is prohibited by regulation. Solberg has broken article 12.21 of the supplementary regulation, together with article 34.1.3 of the FIA ​​WRC sporting regulation. The crew, summoned by the marshals at the end of the stage, admitted they didn’t know the rules and apologized for what had happened.

The stewards penalized Solberg and navigator Elliott Edmondson with 1 minute to add to their race time. This means that the two have lost the category leadership, handing it over to Gus Greensmith and Jonas Andersson, their teammates.

Rally Portugal – WRC 2023 – Classification after SS16