Paris-Saint Germain has sought to invest in the best players in the world in order to gain prestige internationally, although for now they have not been able to win titles outside their country.
Until now the most expensive signing in the history of football is precisely the one made by the Parisian team when they brought the Brazilian neymar to their ranks.
Here we leave you the 20 most expensive signings in the history of the psg:
The Senegalese is in charge of closing the Top 20 most expensive signings. The two-time World Cup winner reached the psg for the 2019-2020 season from Everton from England in exchange for €30 million.
Similarly, the Portuguese midfielder Gonzalo Guedes he also put on the Parisian jersey for 30 millioncoming from Benfica in the 2016-17 campaign.
The Argentine winger, Olympic champion in Beijing 2008, stayed for five years in the ranks of the napolidrawing the attention of the French club, which decided to put on the table €30 million to take it to his team in the 2012-13 season.
The Brazilian, captain of the French team, is close to completing a decade defending the colors, but previously he was with the Rome from Italy, a squad that let him leave when he received €31.40 million.
Before arriving in Paris, the Senegalese defender was in the Monacoalso passed through Belgium and Germany, where it is currently.
After a good season with the Borussia Dortmund, Les Rouge et Bleu they achieved the transfer in the 2019-20 season for 32 million.
Puma had a great scoring nose, which is why he experienced two different stages with the Parisians. After playing with it real Madridhe psg decided to take him once more to his squad for €34.50 million facing the 2000-01 campaign.
The German won Ligue 1, the League Cup, the French Cup and the French Super Cup, accumulating a total of 14 titles during his time at the club.
Before dressing in red and blue, the midfielder played with the Wolfsburg of his country. The payment of €36 million it was worth it.
The German began his walk with the Schalke 04 and participated in the 2017 Under-21 Euro Cup, which they won. Eight titles he managed to lift with the psg After arriving at the institution €37 million.
The Portuguese winger currently continues with the Parisians, where he has accumulated more than a hundred games and two titles.
The 20-year-old defender was only acquired in 2022 by €38 million through the Sporting Lisbon.
The Argentine midfielder has had a long career in the Old Continent, especially in Italy, but he also spent time in Paris.
After defending three Italian clubs, he reached the zenith of Russia, until in the 2018-19 season, the psg he acquired it for €40 million.
On this occasion, the psg He did not sign the player directly from another European team, but rather decided to help him fulfill his dream of making the leap from the American continent. The far right came from sao paulo from his country in 2012 he was signed by €40 million.
The Portuguese attended the World Cup in Qatar 2022, just the same year that he put on the red and blue elastic. After coming up with Porto and a step by Wolverhampton Wanderersthe midfielder arrived for 41.50 million.
One more Argentine. He currently develops in Qatari football, but between 2011 and 2018 he was due to the Parisians.
El Flaco was signed from the Parma by €42 millionbeing a magnificent bet because 19 trophies were awarded.
The Brazilian World Cup player had his stage with the psg between 2012 and 2020, until he left for Chelseawhere are you.
In 2012, the French seduced the AC Milan with €42 million to take the central defender.
the companion of Thiago Silva in the central defense during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, he was also part of the Parisian squad.
He Chelsea was the owner of his letter, until 49.50 million euros They were put on the table in 2014.
The controversial Argentine who is now due to Galatasaray from Türkiye had his good experiences with the French team.
After being the referent of the attack in the Inter de Milanthe striker was transferred in 2020 in exchange for €50 million.
El Fideo, one of the most talented Argentines in recent years, triumphed in Spain with the real Madrid and also in England and France.
The current player of the Juventus arrived in Paris from Manchester UtdFor the amount of €63 million.
The Uruguayan was one of the best decisions of the psg because he converted 200 annotations between national and international competitions, which helped to win 21 titles. His arrival was given by 64.50 million euros from the napoli.
The Moroccan has been on the lips of many since the great participation of Morocco in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The right-back defended the colors of the Inter de Milanbut the French disbursed €68 million to achieve his signing.
The French forward has sounded endless times to leave the Parisians and put on the jersey of the real Madrid, which has not happened. The Ninja Turtle was a great decision on the part of the board when they spent €180 million to say goodbye to AS Monaco.
It seems very difficult for someone to take first place from the Brazilian striker, since the number of €222 million seems crazy. It was in 2017 when the psg convinced the network breaker to abandon the Barcelona to be one of the figures of the team and the benchmark of the goal.
