The first verdict

The 2023 Rally Chile could have decided the fate of both world titles this year in one fell swoop, with mathematics only rewarding in one circumstance: specifically, and particularly thanks to Evans’ podium in the general classification, in addition to the double achieved by the Welshman in collaboration with Kalle Rovanperä in the Power Stage, the Toyota is officially the 2023 world manufacturers’ champion. Accordingly, with three rounds to sparethe Japanese company has secured the fourth statement in its historyas well as the third consecutive in the WRC. The party then began in the GAZOO Racing team, combined with that of Rovanperä himself’s 23rd birthday, who however did not succeed in his main objective of being able to become world drivers’ champion for the second time in a row. A plan that the Finn will have to reformulate in view of the next tests, despite knowing that he still boasts a certain gap from his teammate Evans, who nevertheless finished ahead of him at the end of the four days held in Chile. The gap is now 31 points, with Neuville instead paying for a delay of 62 points. Even further away is Ott Tänak (71 points), who can however console himself with the second seasonal victory obtained in Chile, becoming the only winner in this country in both editions played.

WRC / Driver standings after Rally Chile 2023 (Round 11)

POS. PILOT CAR POINTS 1 Kalle Rovanperä Toyota 217 2 Elfyn Evans Toyota 186 3 Thierry Neuville Hyundai 155 4 Oct Tänak Ford 146 5 Sébastien Ogier Toyota 99 6 Esapekka Lappi Hyundai 98 7 Takamoto Katsuta Toyota 77 8 Dani Sordo Hyundai 63 9 Teemu Suninen Hyundai 34 10 Oliver Solberg Skoda (WRC2) 33

WRC / Team ranking after the 2023 Rally Chile

POS. TEAM POINTS 1 Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT 466 2 Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT 360 3 M-Sport Ford WRT 247

With a 1-2 on the Power Stage for Kalle and Elfyn, and a 3-4 overall, we are… WORLD MANUFACTURERS’ CHAMPIONS! 🏆#ToyotaGAZOORacing #GRYaris #WRC #RallyChile 🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/G45ye5zajs — TOYOTA GAZOO Racing WRT (@TGR_WRC) October 1, 2023

Next appointment

The WRC is now taking a break of almost a month before carrying out the penultimate stage of this world championship, highly anticipated as it is its first ever edition. From 26 to 29 October will in fact be held on Central European Rallywith the riders taking on asphalt routes in three countries in the heart of the Old World: Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic. This will also be the last round in Europe before the championship moves to Japan in mid-November for the final round.