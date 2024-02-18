The second round of the 2024 world championship ended with the surprising victory of Esapekka Lappi, a Finnish Hyundai driver who had not been on the top step of the podium for seven years, i.e. since he won his home rally in 2017. An emotion that joins that of Adrien Fourmaux, 3rd and on the podium for the first time in his career since his debut in the top series in 2019. Sandwiched between the two is the Welshman from Toyota Elfyn Evans, who is not However, he managed to achieve his greatest personal goal.

Despite the good performance, especially in the second half of the Scandinavian rally, Evans did not in fact equal or surpass Thierry Neuville in the general classification, who performed even better after a difficult start and 4th place at the end of the round. A result which, added to the extra points in the power stage, allowed the Belgian from Hyundai to maintain his leadership in the drivers' championship, but only 3 points ahead of Evans. Furthermore, the errors of the returning Rovanperä, together with those of Tänak and Katsuta, allowed Fourmaux to climb back to 3rd place in the standings, but 19 points behind the top

WRC / Driver standings after Rally Sweden 2024 (Round 2)

POS. PILOT CAR POINTS 1 Thierry Neuville Hyundai 48 2 Elfyn Evans Toyota 45 3 Adrien Fourmaux Ford 29 4 Sebastien Ogier Toyota 24 5 Oct Tänak Hyundai 21 6 Esapekka Lappi Hyundai 19 7 Takamoto Katsuta Toyota 12 8 Kalle Rovanperä Toyota 11 9 Oliver Solberg Skoda (Rally2) 8 10 Andreas Mikkelsen Hyundai 6

The ranking reserved for the teams, however, is much more balanced. In fact, Toyota and Hyundai share the leadership on equal terms with 87 points, forty more than M-Sport Ford. Once the Swedish tests are over, the WRC will completely change its mood at the end of March, when it arrives in Kenya for the Safari Rally.

WRC / Team standings after Rally Sweden 2024