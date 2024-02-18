The former president of the United States and Republican candidate Donald Trump announced this Saturday the launch of a sports shoe brand, a day after a judge sentenced him to pay $355 million for fraudulent activities.

(Also read: She is from Florida, she went to live in Europe and today she is missing; they demand justice)

The Republican appeared by surprise at a sneaker conference in Philadelphia (Pennsylvania), where he presented the 'Never Surrender' model, a gold shoe with details of the American flag, the letter T of his last name and a price of $399.

According to the local press, the New York tycoon was received at the event with boos from his detractors and cheers from his followers.

(You may be interested in: In Texas: the best restaurants to eat Mexican tacos)

The cost of the shoes is $399.

Trump announced this new business when he is going through a financially delicate moment due to the two million-dollar fines that the courts have imposed on him.

A New York court on Friday imposed a $355 million sentence on him for fraudulent activities by his company Trump Organization and banned him from doing business for the next three years in that city, his hometown.

The sneakers caused a sensation.

Furthermore, on January 25, another New York court sentenced him to pay 83.3 million to the writer E. Jean Carroll in damages for her defamatory comments after the trial for sexual abuse.

According to Forbes, Trump's fortune is $2.6 billion, but he only has $426 million in cash, so there are doubts whether he can pay the fines.

EFE