Work, children and commitment to the end to try to save the marriage: who was Vincenza Angrisano, the woman killed in Andria

Yesterday afternoon, a few kilometers from the center of Andria, in Puglia, yet another femicide took place. The victim’s name was Vincenza Angrisano and was stabbed to death by her husband, 52-year-old Luigi Leonetti, who murdered her in front of her 6- and 11-year-old children. Who was the woman and her latest posts published on her Facebook profile.

Andria, Puglia and the whole of Italy are in shock for yet another feminicidewhich arrives a few days after the brutal one by Giulia Cecchettin.

To lose her life, at the hands of those who perhaps said they loved her, of those who should have protected her and who instead had the complete folly of taking her life in front of their 6 and 11 year old childrenwas Vincenza Angrisano.

At the height of yet another argument within the home, the 52-year-old challenged a knife and struck her repeatedly in the chest and abdomen, causing her instant death.

The same man then contacted 118, whose operators heard the desperate screams of the children, who most likely had witnessed everything.

Who was Vincenza Angrisano

Vincenza Angrisano was only 42 years old and she was one consultant and seller of beauty products. He had been working for many years as a contact and manager of Stanhome Italya leading company in the sector.

He literally lived for the passion for his work And for her two childrenwho are only 6 and 11 years old and who innocently found themselves seeing their innocent lives turned upside down at any moment.

Vincenza loved sharing on her profile Facebook the happy moments together with his little ones and the rewarding ones along with his colleagues.

Only two months ago, however, she published a post dedicated to her husband, to celebrate the 14th wedding anniversary. His words, today, take on a dramatic meaning:

Happy anniversary to us who, despite a thousand difficulties, always manage to emerge victorious, happy anniversary to us and to the wonderful family we have formed. Happy anniversary to us and to many new adventures that we will be able to overcome.

Those difficultyhowever, Vincenza she couldn’t overcome them. And recently she had decided to distance herself from that violent and aggressive man. Leonetti probably did not accept his wife’s choice to separate from her and decided to take her life in the cruelest way imaginable.