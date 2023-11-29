The dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, asked this Tuesday (28) the president of the United States, Joe Biden, to lift all sanctions against the South American country and begin a new era of “good relations at the highest level” between Caracas and Washington, which have been broken since 2019, although there have been rapprochements in recent months.

“Venezuela as a whole, by consensus, demands that all sanctions against its economy be lifted permanently and definitively, and that we begin a new era, a new era of relations of respect and collaboration, at the highest level, between United States and Venezuela”, said Maduro, during an event with representatives of the economic sector in Caracas.

The Chavista leader directed this message specifically to Biden, before ensuring that there is a “powerful consensus” in the country around the idea of ​​reestablishing diplomatic ties. “We are prepared, we are ready, we want this, and it is the consensus of all political, religious, economic, cultural and social sectors in Venezuela,” he said.

In mid-October, the US indicated that it was not yet ready to reestablish relations with Venezuela, despite the rapprochement process being carried out by both countries, which allowed the suspension of some sanctions against the Maduro government.

In a teleconference press conference, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols stated that the Biden administration was not yet ready to “define the possibility of a change in diplomatic relations until later in the transition process democratic” in the South American country, in reference to the 2024 presidential elections.

Days earlier, Maduro assured that he hopes to receive “soon” the visit, not yet scheduled, of the American diplomat Francisco Palmieri, appointed head of Mission of the US Office of Foreign Service for Venezuela, which is based in Colombia. (With EFE Agency)