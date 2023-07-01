A woman lost her leg in a mechanical stair in an airport Bangkokin Thailand, for which she was immediately transferred, she was transferred to a hospital where they amputated his legreported the airport itself.

Through his Facebook account, those in charge of the Don Muang Airportexplained that the incident occurred on Thursday morning the passenger’s leg was trapped on the automatic carousel in Terminal 2, when she tripped, leaving her “severely injured”.

Airports of Thailand, the company responsible for Don Muang, noted that the patient She was quickly transferred to the hospital and that they are investigating the causes of the accident, reported EFE.

According to the Bangkok Post newspaper, the moving walkway had been installed by the Japanese company Hitachi in 1996 and was regularly maintained by its Thai subsidiary, Hitachi Siam.

don muang is the second bangkok airportwith hundreds of domestic and international flights per day, and was inaugurated in 1914, although it has been renovated on several occasions, the last one between 2006 and 2007.

The greatest and main airport from the Thai capital is Suvarnabhumi, opened in 2006.