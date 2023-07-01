Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) did not record any shelling or explosions in the area of ​​the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) over the past week, Rafael Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, said. His statement was published on Friday, June 30, on website organizations.

“We will continue to request the necessary access to all areas important for nuclear safety, <…> the facility should not be used as a storage or base for heavy weapons and ammunition,” Grossi said.

He emphasized that now the six reactors of the Zaporizhzhya NPP continue to be cooled using the main cooling system, which is replenished by groundwater pumped out from the site drainage system.

Earlier that day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned of an impending terrorist attack at the ZNPP by Kyiv. She stated that additional devices for measuring radiation were installed in the capital of Ukraine.

The day before, Renat Karchaa, adviser to the general director of the Rosenergoatom concern, linked the statements of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the Russian Federation was allegedly preparing a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhia NPP with the preparation of sabotage by Kiev. Karchaa noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could use a “dirty bomb” or strike with artillery at the premises with radioactive materials at the station in order to achieve artificial radiation contamination.

ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. The object came under the control of Russia following the results of the referendum on the reunification of the Zaporozhye region with the Russian Federation. Since the beginning of September 2022, the power plant has been under the supervision of IAEA staff.