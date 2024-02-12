The “medical disabilities” that a woman in Italy presented for not going to work are really difficult to match. The woman, as her employers could establish, faked five pregnancies and 12 abortions to not go to work, in a period of five years.

According to blu radiothe woman, who was an employee of a fast food chain, claimed to have had five children and twelve high-risk pregnancies between 2014 and 2019. However, there is no trace of the five children.

The high-risk pregnancy certificates were allegedly falsified by the woman.

They sued her

Due to this deception, the woman was sued for fraud and they are asking for compensation of 111,000 euros, nearly 480 million pesos.

The woman was sentenced in the first instance to one year and eight months in prison along with her husband, who was apparently her accomplice because he had forged the signature of a gynecologist. The man was sentenced to seven months in prison, also in the first instance.

This is a woman who appears in court files as Marta Sonia, born in Bucaramanga.

The woman interspersed the supposed five pregnancies in five years with the 12 abortions, a situation that caught the attention of the Italian Labor Inspection, which decided to investigate.

The entity discovered that the woman falsified all the documents to be able to take maternity leave, including the tax codes of her children, of whom there is no record in the hospital where she supposedly declared having given birth.

The amount of the claim is approximately what the woman was paid over those years for her false pregnancies.

