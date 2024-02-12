A member of the Israeli war government, Benny Gantz, confirmed today, Monday, that a large-scale military movement will indeed take place in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to Israeli Channel 14, Gantz said during a cabinet session regarding reports that discussed Israel’s readiness for the military operation: “Tonight’s operation is evidence that terrorism will not get anything.”

He added: “There is no doubt that a large-scale operation will begin in Rafah.”

Yesterday, Egypt warned Israel against carrying out a military operation in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, stressing that the consequences of this would be dire.

The Israeli move was also rejected by countries and international organizations, as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, considered on Monday that the possibility of a complete Israeli incursion into Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip is “terrifying,” and added, “We can imagine what awaits us.”

Threat and risks

In his comment, the Chairman of the Defense and National Security Committee of the Egyptian House of Representatives spoke about the dangers and repercussions of Israel’s invasion of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, through the following points:

The ground invasion of the Palestinian city of Rafah is “playing with fire,” and has major consequences for Israel.

The situation is dangerous in light of the large numbers of Palestinians gathered in Rafah, which amounts to approximately 1.4 million Palestinians who were displaced there because it is the last safe area in the Strip. Therefore, any military action in the city is “a disaster by all standards.”

The invasion of Rafah clearly violates the terms of the peace agreement signed between Egypt and Israel, at a time when Egypt and the countries of the world warned of the danger and repercussions of this invasion.

Israel's approach to the Philadelphia Axis is “a risk and an indirect threat to Egypt, even if it does not interfere in Egyptian territory,” since according to the peace agreement signed by Egypt and Israel in 1979, it is located within Buffer Zone D to prevent any tensions from occurring.

According to what the New York Times recently reported, Egyptian officials urged their Western counterparts to inform Israel that they consider any move to force Gazans to cross into Sinai as a violation that would effectively suspend the 1979 peace treaty.

Cairo bases its position on the content of the Additional Protocol attached to the Camp David Agreement, known as the “Philadelphia Protocol,” which allows a limited security and military presence in the border region, and which stipulates that every deployment or movement of military units in that region must obtain the approval of the opposing party. Presets.

The name Philadelphia Axis, or Salah al-Din Axis, is given to a strip that extends on the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, and is located within the buffer zone “D” under the peace agreement. The axis extends from the Mediterranean Sea in the north to the Kerem Shalom crossing in the south, with a length of about 14 kilometers.

In the Camp David Treaty, clauses of a security and military nature were included to ensure that there would be no escalation between the two countries. Among these clauses was the establishment of a buffer zone on both sides of the recognized international borders.

It harms Egyptian national security

The Chairman of the Defense and National Security Committee confirmed that “the Egyptian state, in turn, warned of the seriousness of the current situation and its repercussions, and does not want to extend the conflict in the region, and is keen on calming down and pushing for the completion of a prisoner exchange deal between the Israeli and Hamas sides.”

Al-Awadi also highlighted that the forced displacement plan harms the Palestinian cause and Egyptian national security. Therefore, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s warnings were clear, strongly rejecting this plan, noting that “the Palestinian people also reject displacement, and cling to their land, because there are millions who have been deprived of the right to return since 1948.”

In light of the current developments and the continuing Israeli escalation, the Chairman of the Defense Committee called on the United States and the international community to work towards an immediate ceasefire, indicating that the two-state solution is the ideal solution to the Palestinian issue, and unless that happens there will be no peace or stability in the region.