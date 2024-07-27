There are only a few hours left until presidential elections in Venezuela and the expectation is huge. According to the polls, the duel between Nicolás Maduro, who seeks to remain in power for another six years, and Edmundo González Urrutia, the former diplomat who leads the list promoted by María Corina Machado, has the opposition candidate as a favorite by a wide margin.

According to the criteria of

According to what is perceived on the streets of the country and what experts and electoral analysts point out, Venezuelans are very determined to go out and vote to elect a new president for the next six years.

“Eighty percent of the population believes that voting is the way to bring about change in the country and that is why they will go en masse to the polls, even though they know that the election is not strictly democratic,” said Saúl Cabrera, from Consultores 21, referring to the tricks used by Chavismo to improve its electoral performance.

Installation of voting tables for the presidential elections in Venezuela. Photo:AFP Share

The head of the Chavista campaign command, Jorge Rodríguez, assured last Friday in a press conference that “According to all the polls, Maduro has a 15% lead over the other candidates.” However, almost a dozen pollsters predict that the election result will be favorable for González Urrutia.

“Half of the population or more identifies with the opposition and around 27% say they are close to Chavismo,” said Cabrera.

Half of the population or more identifies with the opposition and around 27% say they are close to Chavismo

The electoral ban began on Monday and both candidates and parties are prohibited from disseminating information about the polls. The surveys carried out by Meganalisis, J Magdaleno, Hercon, Consultores 21, More Consulting, Delhpos, Datincorp and Datanálisis agreed that Voting intention is led by González Urrutia, with a considerable difference over Maduro.

However, pollsters Hinterlaces, Data Viva, Paramétrica and the consultancy firm Internacional Consulting Services, all of which are pro-government, place the president as the favourite for the elections, also by a wide margin.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro at the end of his campaign. Photo:AFP Share

This is how Edmundo González and Nicolás Maduro would fare this Sunday, according to the polls

On July 15, Meganalisis, the polling firm that gives the opposition candidate the greatest advantage, He gave 72 percent of voting intention to González Urrutia compared to 14 percent for Maduro.

On that same date, J Magdaleno attributed 66 percent to the opposition candidate of Vente Venezuela, and 24 percent to the Chavista leader.

According to the polling firm Hercon, which closed its surveys on July 18, González Urrutia would obtain 63 percent of the votes and Maduro, close to 30 percent.

According to Consultores 21, González Urrutia would obtain 53 percent of the votes, compared to 27 percent for the Chavista leader.

Opposition supporters in Venezuela. Photo:AFP Share

More Consulting, a strategic analysis and public opinion firm, published that The opposition candidate could reach 55 percent of the votes, compared to 31 percent for Maduro.

According to the Delphos polling firm, Gonzáles Urrutia would have around 52 percent of the votes and Maduro, 24 percent.

Meanwhile, Datincorp, the consulting firm that attributes the lowest percentage of votes to Maduro, published that he would only reach 18 percent, and attributed 50 percent of voting intention to the opposition candidate.

For its part, Datanálisis assigns 50 percent of voting intention to González Urrutia and 20 percent to Maduro.

Most pollsters estimate that the turnout for the presidential election will be between 65% and 75%, with an abstention rate of at least 20%.

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado (l) and Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia (c). Photo:EFE Share

More than four million citizens who migrated from Venezuela were unable to update their data in the countries where they now reside and will not be able to vote, a key factor that harms the opposition.

According to the Venezuelan media outlet TalCual, the final cut of data from the National Electoral Council (CNE) for April 16, published in June, shows a total of 21,620,705 voters in the country, including 228,241 foreigners who cannot participate in these elections because they are presidential elections; therefore, only 21,392,464 will be able to exercise the right to vote.

More news