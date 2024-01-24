You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Stock photo NATO soldiers.
EFE/EPA/TOMS KALNINS
File photo NATO soldiers.
It is the largest military operation carried out in decades. What is known?
NATO announced this Wednesday the formal start of its largest military maneuvers in decades, dubbed “Steadfast Defender 24”, with the departure of the US military ship “USS Gunston Hal” from Norfolk, Virginia.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) reported in a statement that “after a series of operations, the ship will begin its transit across the Atlantic.”
“The departure of the 'USS Gunston Hal' marks the first tactical move” of the maneuvers, which will last until May and in which some 90,000 soldiers from the transatlantic defense alliance will participate.
The exercise is designed to simulate the 31-nation alliance's response to an attack from a rival such as Russia.
It will include localized parallel exercises and will extend from North America to NATO's eastern flank near the Russian border.Some 50 warships, 80 aircraft and more than 1,100 combat vehicles will participate.
These are NATO's largest maneuvers since the Reforger exercise in 1988, at the end of the Cold War, and occur in a context of rising international tensions since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
American General Christopher Cavoli, head of NATO's European Command, indicated that the 31 countries of the Alliance will participate, as well as Sweden, which aspires to join it.
“It will be a clear demonstration of our unity, our strength and our determination to protect each other,” said the soldier.
AFP
A F
