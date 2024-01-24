Tunisian Finance Minister Siham Al-Boughdiri Namsia said in statements on Wednesday on the sidelines of a dialogue forum on the analysis of the Finance Law of 2024 by the Tunisian Association of Accountants that the government’s priority this year will be to integrate workers in the parallel sector and resist tax evasion, within the framework of achieving the goal of self-reliance to provide revenues. Financially for the state treasury and improving the country's economic situation.

#Tunisian #Minister #Finance #year #confronting #parallel #economy