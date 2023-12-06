Home page politics

From: Julian Baumann

Political parties are not welcome at a Christmas market in Baden-Württemberg this year (symbolic photo). © Andreas Arnold/dpa

If you want to enjoy the Christmas market away from political temptations, you can visit the market in Leonberg on the weekend. Political parties are not welcome there.

Leonberg – Amid the political unrest and debates that are currently shaping Germany, the city of Leonberg offers an oasis of peace and contemplation. With the decision to exclude political parties from local Christmas markets, the city is setting an example for an apolitical Advent season. At BW24 read now, why the city of Leonberg excludes political parties from the Christmas market and how other communities in the region react.

In addition to the usual suppliers, the Christmas markets also include many sports clubs, music clubs and charities who, for example, collect money for a good cause through sales at their stands. Traditionally, parties also have a stand in some markets, such as the CDU in Leonberg for the past 30 years.