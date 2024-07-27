Saturday, July 27, 2024
United States | Politico: Biden plans to introduce a proposal to overhaul the nation's Supreme Court on Monday

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 27, 2024
in World Europe
United States | Politico: Biden plans to introduce a proposal to overhaul the nation’s Supreme Court on Monday
Biden considers reforming the Supreme Court important for democracy.

President of the United States Joe Biden plans to present a proposal to reform the country’s Supreme Court on Monday, two sources with knowledge of the matter say To Politico.

Biden is expected to support limits on the terms of office of judges and a mandatory code of ethics for judges. Until now, Biden has resisted calls for Supreme Court reform.

The president raised the issue in his speech earlier this week. At the time, Biden said he was proposing the reform because it is a critical issue for the country’s democracy.

