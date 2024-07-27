Home page politics

Selenskyj sees difficult situation in the east © Jacob King/PA Wire/dpa

The Ukrainian armed forces are under heavy pressure in the Donetsk region. However, the Ukrainians are probably causing headaches for the Russian military elsewhere.

Kiev – According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian armed forces are under severe pressure in the east of the country. The situation around Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region in particular has been thoroughly analyzed by the military leadership, Zelensky said in his evening video address. “This area was and continues to be the focus of Russian attacks.” Everything must be done to strengthen the Ukrainian defense positions in the region.

Without giving a specific reason, he expressed “special recognition” to all Ukrainian units that attacked Russian bases and logistics in the occupied territories: “The occupier must feel that this is Ukrainian land,” said Zelensky.

Ukrainian media had previously reported, citing military sources in Kiev, that a missile attack had been carried out on a military airport in Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014. No information was initially given about the effects of the attack. The Russian side did not provide any explanation.

Kyiv’s military intelligence: Donbass remains Russia’s main target

According to the Ukrainian military intelligence service HUR, the Russian armed forces are setting their priorities for attacks around the Donbass. “The fiercest fighting is currently taking place there,” said HUR representative Andriy Yusov on Ukrainian television. Fighting is taking place on almost all fronts around the coal region in eastern Ukraine. Russia has declared the Donbass annexed, but does not control all areas of its new “national territory”. “In all other areas, the enemy is carrying out mock attacks and diversionary maneuvers.”

Fighting in eastern Ukraine intensifies © Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/dpa

Numerous mock attacks were reported, particularly in the region south of the city of Zaporizhia. In reality, however, these were due to regrouping and repositioning on the Russian side. However, this is not without danger, especially since Russia has stationed around 90,000 troops in the Zaporizhia region.

According to Ukrainian military experts, this number of soldiers is not enough to break through the front, but the Ukrainian army could certainly be put under pressure.

Russian missiles and drones with foreign components

The Russian military is attacking Ukraine with missiles and drones, most of whose components come from abroad. “The missiles and drones that Russia uses every day to attack peaceful cities and towns in Ukraine contain foreign components manufactured in more than 20 countries,” said Natalya Nestor, an expert at the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice. “These include China, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United States, Canada, and Iran.”

Cannot fly without western components: Russian hypersonic missile Kinzhal © Pavel Golovkin/AP/dpa

According to the research carried out so far by her team of experts, the Shahed kamikaze drones, which originally came from Iran, use processors and switches from the USA, electric fuel pumps from Germany, seals from Taiwan and modules from South Korea. The Kinzal hypersonic missile, on the other hand, used components from Spain, the USA, Japan, Taiwan, Switzerland and Germany. “This means that for all missiles and drones, their most important high-tech components, without which they could not exist, are not manufactured in Russia but in other countries,” said Nestor. “We are talking about components for navigation, control, guidance systems, microchips, various chips, sensors or circuit boards.”

Despite extensive Western sanctions against Russia, Moscow is managing to circumvent the embargo via third countries. Russia’s neighboring countries in Central Asia in particular have recently been considered suppliers of Western electronics. dpa