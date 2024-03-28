EIt's not the worst thing that Mirrianne Mahn has left the party, because now “the next storming of the Paulskirche can no longer be associated with the Greens.” Not many criticize the 34-year-old city councilor as openly as this Green politician, who announced in a press conference on Tuesday that she would be turning her back on the Green faction in Römer in order to join the three members of the Ökolinx-ELF faction. The boss there is Jutta Ditfurth, a former figurehead of the Fundi wing of the Greens.

The politician, who does not want to be named, is alluding to Mahn's appearance at the awarding of the German Book Trade Peace Prize in autumn 2021. At that time, Mahn climbed onto the podium in the Paulskirche, interrupted Mayor Peter Feldmann's speech and made a fiery statement on the dispute over the presence of right-wing radical publishers at the book fair. An appearance that made Mahn, who joined the Green Party as a political activist and as a result of her vehement commitment against racism, known nationwide.

The exit comes as no surprise

Most of Frankfurt's Greens are holding back the day after Mahn's announcement and the serious allegations she made against her previous party. They say they don’t want to discuss “bonds”. Or, as the group leadership put it in a statement: “For us, we talk to each other and not about each other.” We are ready to talk. According to reports, there have been plenty of offers for this in the past few months, at almost every level of the party. Mahn did not respond to this.

Her announcement came as no surprise to many Green Party politicians. At the beginning of the year she asked her group for a break from politics until the Easter holidays. There was talk of a recovery phase for her “mental health”. Some things had apparently increased over the past year. There was anger in the parliamentary group after she announced that she would not take part in a study trip to Krakow that she had prepared as chairman of the culture committee, which included a visit to the former Auschwitz concentration camp, because the AfD was traveling with her. But she also came into conflict with her party. At the federal party conference, she wanted to run for a place on the list that could have led to a place in the European Parliament in the election on June 9th.







“We regret Mirrianne Mahn’s departure from the parliamentary group and party,” the Green Party’s parliamentary group and party leadership officially announced on Tuesday evening. “We accept it, but the manner is irritating.” We also reject the personal accusations that she makes in this form.”

The parliamentary group accuses Mahn of insufficient cooperation

Mahn had accused the Greens of undemocratic behavior; there were discriminatory structures in both the group and the coalition. They also behaved insultingly and racistly towards her. Two who Mahn had mentioned by name in her resignation letter reacted. The former party leader Beatrix Baumann, who, according to Mahn, tried to dissuade her from running for a promising position before the 2021 local elections, speaks of “unfounded allegations” and the “distortion of facts”.

City councilor Uwe Paulsen, who, according to Mahn, “even publicly distanced himself from me” after the Paulskirchen appearance, said: “What Ms. Mahn explains in her press release has nothing to do with the reality that I have experienced in the last three years .” Mahn should “seriously reconsider” her allegations.

Mahn was captivating, enthusiastic and linguistically gifted, said city councilor Sylvia Momsen. “Characteristics that we need in politics.” It is disappointing that she does not bring these into the community. Many people share the assessment that Mahn did not work enough at Römer. She was often missing. In three years she produced one or two applications. Parliament is not about self-expression, but about working things out. It is said that Mahn “always remained an activist.”







The Greens expect Mahn to return her city council mandate. Everyone thinks it is unthinkable that she remains chair of the cultural committee. The fact that Mahn is switching to the Ökolinx-ELF faction surprises few people. Ditfurth founded this group 40 years ago to insult the Greens.