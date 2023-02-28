Mexico.- The national leader of BrunetteMario Delgado, announced that they will present before the National Electoral Institute (INE) the request for the PAN to lose its registration as a political party, after Genaro Garcia Luna He was found guilty before the New York Court.

In a press conference, the leader of Morena announced that its members they will go to the INE offices at 4 in the afternoon is this Monday, February 27 to present the request against the PAN, which they accuse of acting as a criminal group for the role that Genaro García Luna played in the governments of Felipe Calderon and Vicente Fox.

Delgado recalled that the jury found the former Secretary of Public Security guilty of crimes related to drug trafficking, which becomes especially serious considering that he led the call ‘war on drugs’ in Calderón’s six-year termin addition to having directed the extinct Federal Investigation Agency (AFI) during the Fox government.

“What are we going to ask the INE? To remove the registration of the National Action Partybecause in fact acts as a criminal group more than as a political party, because that party was the one that supported that famous ‘war against drugs’, which was nothing more than a simulation, because a group of drug officials was becoming a millionaire at the cost of fighting other drug traffickers,” he accused. .

“A party that supports these types of policies cannot aspire to govern Mexican men and womenwe do not want this tragic story to be repeated ever again,” said the leader of Morena.

He stressed that the PAN was silent for three days before ruling on the verdict of García Luna in the New York Court, to later issue a statement in which he distanced himself from the former official, clarifying that he was never affiliated with the party.

“It doesn’t matter if García Luna was affiliated with the PAN or not; the PAN was the party that supported that criminal policy headed by Felipe Calderón, and not only that, García Luna’s origins are with Vicente Fox… who coincidentally at the beginning of his administration ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán escaped,” he said. the brunette.

Regarding the request to the INE, Mario Delgado explained that there are precedents in international law, since in Spain some parties lost their registration after discovering that they were acting as terrorist organizations.

“Beyond what Acción Nacional says in its statutes and its objectives, in the facts verified by a Court in New York, it acts as a criminal group, so the PAN cannot be separated from Genaro García Luna or Felipe Calderón. No matter how much the blankets are hung in the Zócalo, García Luna’s brand in National Action remains forever, “he asserted.

We recommend you read: