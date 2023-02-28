Data which are in line with those of previous years and which also confirm a very specific geographical trend, i.e. that the majority of beneficiaries come from Southern Italy

According to the INPS, in January 2023 the recipients of the basic income were 1.04 millionfor a total of 2.3 million people involved. In particular, the average amount disbursed for each card was 592 euros and varies from a maximum of 810 euros for families with 6 or more components at a minimum of 458 euros for nuclei consisting of only one person.

data analysis — Data which are in line with those of previous years and which also confirm a well-defined geographical trend, i.e. that the majority of beneficiaries come from from Southern Italy. Most of the people involved are in the southern regions, where they are concentrated 1.72 million people who perceive it. In the Centre, on the other hand, we find the minority share, with "only" 324,000 people involved against 420,000 in the North.

the last year of the Citizenship income — In the month of january, specifies the INPSthe Citizenship Income was revoked to 5,470 households, while the benefit has lapsed for 1,604 families. The selection, however, will soon stop. In fact, 2023 is the last year of the RDC’s permanence, which was modified (in favor of Food Income) by the Budget Law of last December, but will disappear completely starting next August. In fact, those who benefit from it will be entitled to the subsidy for another 8 months and those who are able to work will be obliged to follow a course Of 6 month trainingtaking part in courses of retraining professional approach to the world of work.

the goal path — According to data released by the Ministry of Labour, among the recipients of the DRC there are approximately 200,000 who fall under the GOL plan, Workers Employability Guarantee. It is a project aimed precisely at training RDC recipients who can work and who, according to the government's intentions, must be included in this training and employment plan.