They made peace? Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber surprised the international entertainment world with the dissemination of a series of photos in which they appear posing together and in a cordial attitude. Fans wonder who managed to convince the famous. This is none other than Tyrell Hampton, a New York photographer and TikTok star.

At 23 years old, he has achieved professional success for having managed to photograph personalities such as Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski, Doja Cat, Hunter Schafer, Zoë Isabella Kravitz, Kendall Jenner, among other celebrities, with whom he is also a friend.

In his social networks he shares his work and it can be seen that his specialty is street photography and in various night clubs besieged by Hollywood stars. Find out more details in this note.

Tyrell Hampton is the photographer for Hollywood stars. Photo: The Seaport

Who is Tyrell Hampton?

Photography was not his first choice. Tyrell Hampton started out as a teenage dancer, but everything changed when he left his hometown of Pennsylvania for the city that never sleeps, New York, in 2015.

When he turned 18, he enrolled in a photography course at the prestigious Parsons School of Design, where he perfected his style. Heavily Gen Z oriented, Tyrell began documenting miniblogs on his YouTube account and managed to build a community.

Tyrell Hampton achieved professional success at the age of 23. Photo: Instagram/Tyrell Hampton

In an interview with Vogue in October 2020, Tyrell Hampton revealed his motivation for photography. “(I like) taking photos of people I care about,” he said. Some time later he migrated to TikTok, a platform on which he has almost half a million followers and creates content with celebrities such as Dua Lupa.

Tyrell Hampton has almost half a million followers on TikTok

“I was immersed in social media at a young age: I was always looking at fashion images from (photographers) Juergen Teller and Mario Sorrenti. To this day, one of my favorite designers is Alexander Wang because many of his campaigns had movement or a certain feeling. He made me want to be in that picture. I want to emulate that feeling (with my work).” he told Vogue.

Photos of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber attended the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 15. Photographer Tyrell Hampton could not miss the event, who achieved the impossible: photographing Justin Bieber’s ex-partner and his wife together.

A curious fact is that this event occurred only two weeks after Hailey, the musician’s current wife, spoke about Selena’s sentimental past with Justin for the “Call her daddy” podcast.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin posed together at the Oscars. Photo: Twitter

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber. Photo: Facebook

In the snapshots, the interpreter of “Hit the lights” can be seen wearing a black suit with satin lapels, while the top model opted for a dress from the Saint Laurent collection.