The PEUGEOT Rifter and Traveller Long are the answer for all those who do not want to rely on everyone and do not want to give up anything to enjoy their holidays. With their extra seats and cargo space, they offer great possibilities for enjoying the beach or the mountains.

The Rifter has a spacious and modular interior. It can adapt to any need, from transporting the family’s luggage for a few weeks’ holiday to carrying surfboards, sun loungers and parasols to enjoy an afternoon of relaxing waves. Its exceptional cargo volume, ranging from 775 litres under the tray of the 5-seater version to 4,000 litres under the roof with the seats folded down in the long version, offers endless possibilities.

The PEUGEOT Rifter also features a host of spacious and easily accessible storage compartments throughout the cabin. The passenger’s Bag in Roof front airbag is located in the roof, creating enough space to enjoy a large, closed and refrigerated compartment for transporting drinks at the ideal temperature to withstand the rigours of the heat.

For the more adventurous, who want to enjoy the sea in wild and remote coves, the Rifter can count on Advanced Grip Control, a system for optimising traction on slippery or poor road surfaces, with a programme specially adapted to sand. This technology acts on the front drive wheels. It is activated via the rotary control located on the central console, which allows you to choose between one of the five available operating modes, which limit the transfer of engine torque to the front axle and manage braking, depending on the terrain, offering more stable behaviour than many all-wheel drive vehicles.

In addition to offering a wide range of efficient thermal engines, this model also has a 100% electric version, the e-Rifter, with the same habitability, versatility and performance as the rest of the range. Its lithium-ion battery develops 136 hp / 100 kW of power, combined with a range of up to 280 km, according to the WLTP homologation protocol.

Thanks to its performance, its capacity for up to 9 seats and its height of 1.90 metres, which allows it to easily fit into underground car parks, the PEUGEOT Traveller has become the benchmark in its category. With its new generation, it incorporates all the “Allure” that characterises the brand’s renewed identity, as well as gains in safety and driving assistance technologies and interior design.

Peugeot Traveller



The versatile nature and exceptional modularity of the PEUGEOT Traveller makes it the ideal vehicle for activities as diverse as doing the weekly shopping, transporting VIP guests from the airport to the hotel, travelling with the family or going on an excursion with friends and bikes. Thanks to its multiple sliding seat configurations and the great flexibility of its interior space, it can cover all types of uses as a family and professional vehicle, without forgetting the needs of sports and leisure enthusiasts.

The PEUGEOT Traveller is included in the homologation as an M1 passenger car. Its Long version, measuring 5.331 metres in length, offers up to 9 seats in a 3-3-3 configuration or 8 seats in a 2-3-3 layout and up to 4,554 litres of boot space.

Traveller Long



FP





The “Allure” is also evident in the interior, which is more modular and spacious, and where technology shines in its own right. The passenger compartment has been upgraded with new decorative elements, including a redesigned dashboard featuring a state-of-the-art digital instrument panel, which reaches 10” and a 10” touchscreen reinforced with several USB-C connections. As for the Business VIP trim, it comes with a connected navigator as standard. Modularity and practicality are present in elements such as a new storage space in the upper part of the dashboard or the cup holder/smartphone holder located on the left side.

Technology is another of the main attractions. The arsenal of driving assistance functions of the New PEUGEOT Traveller reinforces the safety of this model, with innovations such as the Intelligent Sign Reading System (ISA), which emits an audible warning if the speed limit is exceeded, the Lane Change Assist (LKA), the Emergency Brake Assist, with automatic alert and deceleration in the event of a risk of collision, and the Driver Attention Alert, which warns of distractions at the wheel and recommends a break after two hours of driving at more than 65 km/h.