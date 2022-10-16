A group of 6 scouts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was captured in the Svatov direction in the Kharkiv region

A group of Ukrainian intelligence officers was captured near the village of Berestovoye in the Kharkiv region in the Svatov direction. This was told by one of the members of the reconnaissance group – a serviceman of the 92nd separate mechanized brigade Viktor Berezhnoy, reports RIA News.

According to Berezhny, a group of six scouts had to walk three kilometers in order to “start a group” later. “We walked two kilometers, two scouts went – the group commander with a friend – and did not return,” he said.

Later, the scouts heard shots, Berezhnoy went for help and was captured, having been wounded in the leg.

Earlier, a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UCC), captured by fighters of the Bakhmut group of the Wagner group in the Zaitsevo region, said that Kyiv disoriented the military on the front line, depriving them of communication and additional information about the situation.