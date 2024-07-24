On Friday, July 19, the first chapter of the remake most anticipated by the world audience was released: ‘Betty la fea, la historia continua’. The famous Colombian soap opera was broadcast by the Amazon Prime Video streaming service and featured the participation of emblematic characters such as Betty, Armando, Marcela, Patriciaamong others.
This broadcast caused a great stir among users who hoped to see Ana María Orozco again on the small screen. Because of this, the American giant TNT sought to jump on the trend and announced the re-release of ‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’ from 1999. In this note, we will tell you when you can watch the Colombian classic.
Social media users react to the premiere of ‘I am Betty, the ugly’
Internet users did not miss the premiere of the original 1999 TV series. ‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’ will now be part of the official programming of TNT Latin America. This news came on the same day that the first and second episodes of ‘Betty la fea, la historia continua’ premiered on Amazon Prime. “They’re going to show ‘Betty la fea’ on TNT. It’s too much cinema,” said a user of X (formerly Twitter).
The premiere of the classic ‘I am Betty, the ugly’ caused a sensation on the Internet. Photo: screenshot by X
‘I am Betty, the ugly’ on TNT: premiere date and time
TNT revives Beatriz Pinzón, better known as ‘Betty’, the famous secretary who managed to overcome prejudices about her appearance and built a story of drama and romance with her boss Armando Mendoza.
The couple born in Ecomoda will return to the small screen next Monday, August 5, and will be broadcast Monday through Friday starting at 7 p.m. in Colombian time.
‘I am Betty, the ugly’: original cast
‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’ is one of the most precious memories that Latin American audiences have. This romantic comedy has gained great relevance since its premiere in 1999 until today. The cast that participated in this famous soap opera was:
- Ana Maria Orozco: Beatriz Pinzon
- Jorge E. Abello: Armando Mendoza
- Lorna Paz: Patricia Fernandez
- Natalia Ramirez: Marcela Valencia
- Luis Mesa: Daniel Valencia
- Scarlet Ortiz: Alejandra Zingg
- Ricardo Velez: Mario Calderon
- Mario Duarte: Nicholas Mora
- Julian Arango: Hugo Lombardi
- Kepa Amuchastegui: Roberto Mendoza
- Talu Quintero: Margarita Saenz de Mendoza
- Jorge Herrera: Hermes Pinzon Galarza
- Adriana Franco: Julia Solano Galindo de Pinzon
- Pilar Uribe: Maria Beatriz Valencia
- Julio Cesar Herrera: Freddy Stewart Contreras
- Dora Cadavid: Ines ‘Inesita’ Peña de Gomez
- Stefania Gomez: Aura Maria Fuentes
- Paula Peña: Sofía de Rodríguez
- Velasquez Lights: Bertha Muñoz de González
- Maria Eugenia Arboleda: Mariana Valdes
- Diego Cadavid: Roman
‘Ugly Betty, the story continues’ 2024: When will it premiere on Amazon Prime Video?
The long-awaited remake of Colombia’s most famous secretary is now available. Amazon Prime Video premiered ‘Betty la fea, la historia continua’ on Friday, July 19, 2024. The popular TV series featured the original cast of the first installment: ‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’.
This long-awaited return will be broadcast twice a week and you will be able to watch episodes 3 and 4 next Friday, July 26. This format is different from that used in the original soap opera, where you could enjoy one episode a day.
#Social #media #users #react #premiere #soy #Betty #fea #TNT #cinema
http://amoxildelivery.pro/# buy amoxicillin 500mg uk
generic amoxicillin 500mg [url=https://amoxildelivery.pro/#]buy amoxicillin online with paypal[/url] amoxicillin without a prescription
where buy cheap clomid without prescription: how can i get clomid for sale – can i order clomid pill