On Friday, July 19, the first chapter of the remake most anticipated by the world audience was released: ‘Betty la fea, la historia continua’. The famous Colombian soap opera was broadcast by the Amazon Prime Video streaming service and featured the participation of emblematic characters such as Betty, Armando, Marcela, Patriciaamong others.

This broadcast caused a great stir among users who hoped to see Ana María Orozco again on the small screen. Because of this, the American giant TNT sought to jump on the trend and announced the re-release of ‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’ from 1999. In this note, we will tell you when you can watch the Colombian classic.

Social media users react to the premiere of ‘I am Betty, the ugly’

Internet users did not miss the premiere of the original 1999 TV series. ‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’ will now be part of the official programming of TNT Latin America. This news came on the same day that the first and second episodes of ‘Betty la fea, la historia continua’ premiered on Amazon Prime. “They’re going to show ‘Betty la fea’ on TNT. It’s too much cinema,” said a user of X (formerly Twitter).

The premiere of the classic ‘I am Betty, the ugly’ caused a sensation on the Internet. Photo: screenshot by X

‘I am Betty, the ugly’ on TNT: premiere date and time

TNT revives Beatriz Pinzón, better known as ‘Betty’, the famous secretary who managed to overcome prejudices about her appearance and built a story of drama and romance with her boss Armando Mendoza.

The couple born in Ecomoda will return to the small screen next Monday, August 5, and will be broadcast Monday through Friday starting at 7 p.m. in Colombian time.

‘I am Betty, the ugly’: original cast

‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’ is one of the most precious memories that Latin American audiences have. This romantic comedy has gained great relevance since its premiere in 1999 until today. The cast that participated in this famous soap opera was:

Ana Maria Orozco: Beatriz Pinzon

Jorge E. Abello: Armando Mendoza

Lorna Paz: Patricia Fernandez

Natalia Ramirez: Marcela Valencia

Luis Mesa: Daniel Valencia

Scarlet Ortiz: Alejandra Zingg

Ricardo Velez: Mario Calderon

Mario Duarte: Nicholas Mora

Julian Arango: Hugo Lombardi

Kepa Amuchastegui: Roberto Mendoza

Talu Quintero: Margarita Saenz de Mendoza

Jorge Herrera: Hermes Pinzon Galarza

Adriana Franco: Julia Solano Galindo de Pinzon

Pilar Uribe: Maria Beatriz Valencia

Julio Cesar Herrera: Freddy Stewart Contreras

Dora Cadavid: Ines ‘Inesita’ Peña de Gomez

Stefania Gomez: Aura Maria Fuentes

Paula Peña: Sofía de Rodríguez

Velasquez Lights: Bertha Muñoz de González

Maria Eugenia Arboleda: Mariana Valdes

Diego Cadavid: Roman

‘Ugly Betty, the story continues’ 2024: When will it premiere on Amazon Prime Video?

The long-awaited remake of Colombia’s most famous secretary is now available. Amazon Prime Video premiered ‘Betty la fea, la historia continua’ on Friday, July 19, 2024. The popular TV series featured the original cast of the first installment: ‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’.

This long-awaited return will be broadcast twice a week and you will be able to watch episodes 3 and 4 next Friday, July 26. This format is different from that used in the original soap opera, where you could enjoy one episode a day.