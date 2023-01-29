Since 19 October, Alfredo Cospito has been carrying out a hunger strike in the prison of Sassari, where since last April he has been held under the 41 bis regime, the harsh prison introduced in Italy in the years of the mafia massacres of 1992.

Cospito is an anarchist, a member – together with his wife, who is also in prison – of the Fai-Fri, an informal anarchist federation – International Revolutionary Front, an organization which advocates armed struggle against the state and against capital.

He is serving his sentence for two sentences, one to ten years and eight months for shooting Roberto Adinolfi, an executive at Ansaldo Nucleare, in the legs on May 7, 2012, the other to 20 years for planting and detonating two parcel bombs near the Allievi Carabinieri school in Fossano, an attack dating back to June 3, 2006 that left no dead or injured.

The decision of the Italian Ministry of Justice on the application of the 41 bis, which took place 6 years after the last sentence, in addition to triggering his protest – manifested through a hunger strike that is seriously undermining his state of health – has triggered the reactions of Italian and non-Italian anarchists, who have increased the number of demonstrative actions in recent days.

Lastly, the joint attacks on the Italian diplomatic offices in Berlin and Barcelona, ​​with the arson attack against the car of the diplomat in service at the German embassy.

A modus operandi already seen when the car of diplomat Susanna Schlein, sister of the candidate for the secretariat of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein, was set on fire in Athens.

The organization to which Cospito belongs, Fai-Fri, has been recognized by the judges of Turin as a terrorist association. On December 19, the surveillance court of Rome rejected the complaint of the lawyer Flavio Rossi Albertini, who asked for the removal of the 41-bis regime.

The motivation cited by the court was that “the ordinary prison status, even in a high security regime, does not allow adequately counteracting the high risk of behavior oriented towards Alfredo Cospito’s exercise of his apical role within the ambit of the membership association”.