Minnesota, United States.- Club Puebla is the next of the teams of the mx league who will jump onto the field in search of the three points within the framework of the first date of the Leagues Cup 2023, against Minnesota United F.C.squad that will give the honors to the club led by Eduardo Arce.

The camoteros they traveled with the best of their payroll to teach their soccer to the club of the Major League Soccer (MLS)trying to sign his first victory of the season 2023-24 within the competition that will take him away from what happened in the Opening 2023.

The franjiazul squad adds a point in the Mexican campaign with the UANL Tigers (1-1). His last two commitments, against Santos Laguna (2-3) and Club America (3-0) They were defeated after receiving three scores, but the coach stated that this tournament could be a milestone to recover from their bad start.

Brayan Angulo adds two goals in the tournament

For his part, Minnesota United F.C. It is one of the irregular clubs of the western conference of the MLS. In their last contest they split points against LAFC (1-1) of the Mexican Carlos Vela. It will be the first time in history to measure forces against Club Puebla on the pitch.

Puebla fell by a landslide against América

In Debate Sports we tell you when, where, at what time and on which channel to watch the game between Club Puebla and Minnesota United F.C. corresponding to day one of the League Cup 2023after being members of Group E like Chicago Fire that rests this date.

Puebla will play against Minnesota United

the meeting Puebla-Minnesota It will start at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 6:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). It will be played this Sunday, July 23. The epicenter will be allianz arena stadium recently inaugurated in 2019 with capacity for 19 thousand 400 spectators. The stream will be exclusive to Apple TV.