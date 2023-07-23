An American correspondent who asked me for my opinions and predictions about what is going to happen this Sunday in Spain ended his interview by asking me what I was going to vote for. I told him that we Spaniards are not in the habit of showing off our votes or salary, unlike what happens in his country, where people decorate their gardens with little flags of their candidate and tell you what they earn before telling you their first name. Besides, I confessed embarrassed, I don’t know yet. I could, therefore, plead indecision to dodge the bulge, but instead I felt modestly attacked, and a bit surprised by that feeling (am I being an electoral prude? I wondered), I began to suspect that perhaps I also belong to another group on the verge of extinction: that of booth and curtain voters.

If David Broncano broke the taboo of talking about money by asking his guests in The resistance due to the balance of your bank account, it is possible that the secret ballot has also expired. Some fellow columnists announce it with fanfare, convinced that their vote is public service information. Perhaps they do it with the illusion that others do not attribute it to them, because, in this campaign, politicians have behaved like chicken sexers with journalists. What if they are friends or enemies, what if I don’t go to such a chain…

Of course, journalists vote and not all of them are as indecisive or modest as I am, but from then on it seems that the ones who attend the elections are the TV presenters or that the interviewers’ questions are judged more severely than the interviewees’ answers, there is a very worrying abyss. I will be an old man, but I thought that this was about examining the candidates, and I have seen little of that.

