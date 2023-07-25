Houston, Texas.- A new day begins in the Leagues Cup 2023. After resting on the opening date Saints Lagoon from Torreondirected by Paul Repettowill assume his first confrontation against Houston Dynamoclub of the MLS where he militates Mexican, Hector Miguel Herrera.

The Shire Warriors have the opportunity to go to the head of the Group I and incidentally eliminate the oranges who suffered a 5-4 defeat in a penalty shootout, against Orlando City after drawing one last Friday; ‘H H’ he was the only one to fail from eleven steps.

Saints Lagoon can jump from the bottom to the first place of the sector, which those of Orlando momentarily dominate with two units after getting the extra point. Dynamo is second, with one. On his visit to houston the coahuilenses They threaten to score three to be on the other side.

Santos tied with Atlas in the Shire

middle jam

The albiverdes appear in the League Cup 2023 with two games without winning. His last official duel happened in the tsm stadium versus Guadalajara Atlas (0-0)the same scenario that hosted the preparation duel against the spanish club, Sporting Gijón (1-2).

Santos fell in a friendly with Sporting Gijón

middle jam

The recent victory of the Santista club dates back to July 7 during their visit to Puebla (2-3) in a large exhibition inside the cuauhtemoc stadiumwhere he came back with the double of Harold Preciado and the amount of Juan Brunetta. In the MX League it is tenth place, with four digits.

In Debate Sports we tell you when, where, at what time and on which channel to watch the game between Saints Lagoon and Houston Dynamo in programming of day two of the League Cup 2023.

Santos defeated Puebla on a visit

middle jam

The appointment of Saints Lagoon and Houston Dynamo It is for this Tuesday, July 25 at 6:30 p.m. (Mexico time), 5:30 p.m. (Culiacán time) at the Shell Energy Stadium. Unfortunately the game will not be broadcast on open television, the only way to follow the actions will be through the Apple TV streaming service by obtaining the rights to the tournament.