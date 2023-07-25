Amazon: Washington state plant will produce up to four Kuiper satellites a day

The plant under construction in the US city of Kirkland, Washington, at its peak capacity will produce up to four Kuiper satellites per day. About it with reference to the vice president of Amazon on production capacities of Kuiper Steve Metayer informs Arstechnica.

The preparation of satellites for launch is planned to be carried out at an enterprise in the state of Florida, the construction of which has already begun.

The publication recalls that by July 2026, the company needs, in accordance with its obligations to the US Federal Communications Commission, to launch about half of the 3236 spacecraft of the Kuiper group, which will compete with already deployed SpaceX and OneWeb systems.

ArsTechnica notes that Amazon previously signed the largest commercial launch contract in history, involving a total of 38 Vulcan rocket launches, 18 Ariane 6, 12 New Glenn and nine Atlas V launches, of which none but the last launch vehicle has ever been launched.

In the event that promising rockets are not ready on time, Amazon allows the use of Falcon 9 carriers. Meanwhile, the capacity being created in the states of Washington and Florida will require up to 25 launches of Vulcan rockets.

In June, Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith told the Financial Times at an Invest in Space event that the company now has hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue and billions of dollars in orders.

In November 2022, Roskosmos CEO Yuri Borisov promised that the state corporation plans to assemble one satellite a day.