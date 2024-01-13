Reportedly, the first trailer for Deadpool 3 will be shown on the occasion of Super Bowl.

According to industry insider Daniel Richtmanthe third chapter of the Deadpool franchise will be shown with new official images during Super Bowl LVIII, more specifically theFebruary 11th.

Although Marvel has yet to confirm a release date for the first trailer for the film in question, over the years the Super Bowl it has often been the setting for trailers dedicated to highly anticipated films.

Deadpool 3 will be the only MCU film coming out in 2024 and will see the return of Ryan Reynolds in the role of the chatty mercenary. Hugh Jackman instead he will return as Wolverinereprising the iconic role for the first time since the film Logan, released in theaters in 2017.

As much as the film will mark the character's entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Deadpool 3 will maintain R rating as well as its predecessors, which were produced by 20th Century Fox before the Disney acquisition.

In addition to the aforementioned Reynolds and Jackman, the cast of Deadpool 3 will be involved Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Jennifer Garner (Elektra Natchios) e Karan Soni (Dopinder).

Deadpool 3 it was initially scheduled for release in May before being postponed due to strikes by actors and screenwriters. Specifically, Deadpool 3 will make its debut in cinemas July 26, 2024.



