The press conference of América coach César Farías, on Saturday at the Pascual Guerrero stadium, was marked by a controversy between the Venezuelan and a journalist from Cali.

After asking the reporter to prepare better, after asking him why he did not include injured players, Farías had a confrontation with a couple of journalists and demanded respect. “You are used to running over people and I am not willing to let myself be run over,” he said.

Now, a new incident occurred this Monday at the Sierra Nevada stadium in Santa Marta, this time, with the coach of Real Cartagena, Alberto Suárez, after the 2-2 draw between his team and Unión Magdalena, in the promotion tournament.

Goodnar García, who introduced himself as a journalist from Radio Hoy de Santa Marta, arrived at the press room ready to confront Suárez. And the question was very strong. “I haven't attended any press conference, but today I get the papaya. What is the resentment with these colors and with Unión Magdalena?” Garcia said.

Suárez did not remain silent. “You had not come down and you are so shameless to say that you are coming down today because I came. Why don't you free yourself? Go see a psychologist who will help you free yourself from Suárez,” he said.and responded.

The conference escalated. “It cannot be that, with an activity that is the fourth estate, you come with resentments. The resentments and anger are yours. This press conference is not to express resentments or anger. “Let's talk about football!” Suárez said.

“You're going to die one day from a heart attack because you can't free yourself. Free yourself so you can grow in your profession,” she concluded.

There was already a crossing between Suárez and the journalist

The topic has a precedent. García had already had very strong words against Suárez in February of last year, when the Valle del Cauca coach led Envigado and Unión Magdalena was in the A.

García, who at that time presented himself as a journalist for a partisan media outlet, Crónicas del Unionzazo, went all in on Suárez.

“Teacher, it's poor to talk about the field, about the referees. Today I saw the poorest Envigado that plays in its history, poorer than Unión. People come here on a Sunday to watch a boring game. And the other. “Profe, do you have any resentment against the city of Santa Marta after having been relegated to the team in 2005?” he asked.

“I have nothing against Santa Marta, I was happy here. And second, if your team is poor, it is your problem and your team's. I manage my poverty so that one day I can be rich. I respect him. If you think the show is very poor, I encourage you not to come back. Simple”, Suárez responded then.

Apart from what happened with Farías and Suárez, this year there was another serious incident at the Palmaseca stadium, when a Nacional fan came to the press room to insult the then Nacional coach, Jhon Bodmer. The conference was suspended.

See the two encounters between Alberto Suárez and a journalist from Santa Marta

SPORTS

