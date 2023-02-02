Sport in Colombia has magic, it is a magnet, not only for the local population, but also for foreigners who see the nation as a key place for fun.

Extreme sports have taken over the world and in the country there are a variety of events in which people can try and stay.

1. Rafting and kayaking



It is key to say that because of the Colombian relief it is easy to find these two activities. San Gil, Santander, is one of the regions where they can be practiced.

Tributaries such as the Fonce, Suárez and Chicamocha are visited daily to practice these extreme activities.

Kayak is one of the modalities of canoeing that is being promoted in the Luruaco lagoon. Photo: Atlantic Governorate

2. Paragliding



Flying is one of the most enriching experiences of the human being, which is why paragliding is one of the most popular activities in Colombia.

It can be practiced in the Chicamocha Canyon, near Cali, San Félix, Jericó or Jardín in Antioquia and in Sopó, very close to the country’s capital.

Photo: Diego Lozano. TIME

3. Diving

Colombia has approximately 3,000 kilometers of coastline, both in the Pacific and in the Atlantic. Ideal places to practice maritime activities.

One of them is the buco, which can be found in San Andrés and Providencia, on Malpelo Island, Capurganá, Sapzurro, Barú and Taganga.

To even try to dive into the hole it is necessary to have specific diving equipment.

4. Mountain biking



It is clear that Colombian cycling is well known throughout the world, not only because of the feats of the country’s cyclists, but also because of the routes that are available to practice it.

The tours through the Chicamocha Canyon, Armenia, Guatapé, Salento, Medellín and the Santa Elena peak are famous.

5.Trekking

The walks are desirable and in the country there are places where going for a walk with friends in search of new adventures is a daily task.

Ciudad Perdida, El Cocuy, the Tatacoa desert, El Tayrona and El Amazonas are some of the most preferred places for the walking-loving public.

6. Caving

In Río Claro (Antioquia), Cueva de la Vaca (Santander) or Cuevas Caja de Agua (Huila) this practice can be closely followed.

In those places there are tunnels and, in addition, a fauna that lives in the dark can be described.

The congress is organized, among others, by the Colombian Society of Geology.

7.Surfing

Colombian beaches are ideal for practicing sports like this. The ideal places are Playa del Costeño, Embarcadero de Cartagena, El Muelle, El Bolsillo.

In the Pacific are Nuquí, the valley, Pico de Loro etc. Ideally, do it between December and March and from July to September.

Salinas del Rey has a constant breeze most of the year.

8. Motorcycle

Traveling by road is a good plan. The motorcycle, more than the car, has become a means of mass transportation. Going to the coast, the Pacific, the coffee region or Santander has become the ideal trip.

9. Canyoning

Going upstream is sensational. The adrenaline that you feel is spectacular. That is why the practice of sports such as climbing, rappelling, jumping and sliding is recommended. The department of Santander is the most visited.

10. Kite Surfing



Cartagena de Indias and La Boquilla and Isla Barú, Barranquilla with Puerto Velero, Santa Verónica and La Guajira are the places most chosen by people to practice kite surfing. There are schools with advanced and beginner levels.

