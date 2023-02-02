The years of her career have made Michelle Alexander one of the most influential producers on Peruvian TV. She knows her winning formula.

michelle alexander He is one of the most influential people on Peruvian TV, thanks to a fairly long list of successful programs that have his personal stamp. Is this synonymous with quality? Well, the matter is debatable, although it cannot be denied that the high rating levels have accompanied the executive in her years of experience on the small screen, despite having released formats such as “Magnolia Merino”, a miniseries that she herself Magaly Medina —who inspired the plot— described it as “abominable.”

Michelle Alexander’s formula for success

Michelle Alexander has been making a name for herself in the rocky world of national television for nearly 20 years. This journey began in 2004 with “Dina Páucar, the fight for a dream”, the first of a large compilation of hits that made the producer a well-known entertainment figure.

Although at the beginning he portrayed biographical stories, little by little he began to use real life situations as a narrative tool for his next forays into the medium, but how do you know what his next big move will be?

“We constantly do public studies, it’s not that I say ‘I want to do this story because I liked the story’, no. We have to study the public, what story they like, what story they get excited about, the C, D, and E, in our heads of household, what stories they are interested in talking about, discussing, what they or their neighbor identify with,” Alexander revealed. in a previous interview with El Trome.

Michelle Alexander has gained wide recognition for her famous miniseries. Photo: file/The Republic

Michelle Alexander: success among critics

Despite the fact that the programs created, directed or produced by Michelle Alexander, owner of Del Barrio Producciones, are usually a guaranteed success, they have not exempted her from receiving waves of criticism, perhaps as large as the rating figures it generates.

“Sometimes you say that a novel was a success, the Peruvian likes that and then you realize that it is not and you have to correct it,” Alexander said in the aforementioned interview.

However, several of his productions, no matter how many views they have been, have not been able to avoid a poor performance in specialized critic portals. This, either due to the excess of drama that it exposes, a not so successful cast of actors or simply due to the fact that the explored plot did not convince the audience, such as “Sorcerous Eyes” (it only obtained 5.2 points out of 10 on IMDb) .