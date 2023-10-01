On Date 7 of the League Cup in Argentina, on the long-awaited and well-known “Classic Date”, Boca ended up being defeated in the Superclásico against River by 2-0 in the match that was played before a Bombonera full of fans of the Ribera team. This new fall was number 4 so far in the championship and is beginning to get complicated in the hypothetical qualification for the quarterfinals.
In this match against Núñez’s team, Jorge Almirón decided to send a strange team but with a majority of substitute players except for Sergio Romero who was the starting goalkeeper and this is because last Thursday he played the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores against Palmeiras.
Now, the coach and the entire squad are under enormous pressure to achieve positive results in the next 5 games, which will be the following:
October 5 – Palmeiras vs Boca – Copa Libertadores Semifinals
This find will be of capital importance. Boca faces the possibility of returning to a Copa Libertadores final for the first time since 2018 (defeat against River). Opposite is Verdão, a team that is becoming very strong in its stadium in São Paulo.
October 10 – Belgrano vs Boca – Date 8 of the League Cup
This match is already beginning to be defining for Xeneize’s path in the League Cup and the possibility of continuing its path in this tournament. It will probably be played at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium so Boca will be able to have its fans in the stadium.
October 18 (to be confirmed) – Boca vs Unión – Date 9 of the League Cup
This will be the first time that the team returns to Bombonera after the series against Palmeiras and the people’s response will depend a lot on the result. While Tatengue is fighting to continue moving away from relegation and, why not, enter the definition of this League Cup.
October 25 (to be confirmed) – Racing vs Boca – Date 10 of the League Cup
This will be a very hot and interesting meeting. It remains to be seen who will be the Academy coach after Fernando Gago resigned from the position. A lot of recent history between both teams with international series or cup definitions.
October 29 (to be confirmed) – Boca vs Estudiantes – Date 11 of the League Cup
It could become a defining match for Boca in the championship depending on previous results. Pincha has not had a good performance in this tournament either, but it is one of the best teams in Argentine soccer in terms of level of play.
