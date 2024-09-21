America from Cali is living peaceful days in Liga Betplay II 2024, despite having to play the last home matches in Villavicencio, due to the U-20 Women’s World Cup matches being held at Pascual Guerrero.

The scarlet team defeated Jaguares, Tolima and Pereira, all by a score of 1-0, a harvest that allows them to be second in the championship with 19 points, four less than Once Caldas but with two games less.

Indiscipline in America



Coach Jorge ‘Polilla’ Da Silva himself explained the absence of one of the institution’s promising players in the last call-up and confirmed that it was a matter of indiscipline with the player. Yojan Garces.

“It’s a question of behaviour, of indiscipline”Polilla said in reference. “I’m not going to go into detail, I don’t think it’s necessary,” the DT added on América en la red.

For the Uruguayan coach, “the guidelines for how a professional América player should behave are very clear,” and that applies to the entire squad, because if “he doesn’t behave as he should, he won’t be taken into account.”

América’s next challenge is this Sunday when they visit Alianza for matchday 11 of the Betplay League.

