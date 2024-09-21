Scientists analyzed the Thwaites Glacier, located in Antarctica and known as ‘glacier at the end of the world‘, the findings worry because it could trigger a global catastrophe.

Researchers from the International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration (ITGC) have been studying the ‘glacier at the end of the world‘ since 2018 to better understand its behavior and potential impacts on the planet.

Thwaites, with an area similar to the size of Florida, has proven to be extremely vulnerable to global warming According to a recent report, ice loss has accelerated significantly over the past 30 years, and experts fear the glacier could completely collapse within the next 200 years, CNN reported.

Not only would this raise sea levels by more than 60 centimeters, but it could release large masses of ice from Antarctica, resulting in a total sea level rise of up to three metres . Coastal communities like Miami, London and island countries like Bangladesh and the Pacific islands would be in danger of disappearing.

Thwaites’ location plays a crucial role in its vulnerability – as the glacier melts, more ice becomes exposed to warm ocean water.

To study this phenomenon, scientists used underwater robots, such as Icefin, which provided valuable information on how ocean water penetrates the ice’s cracks and fissures, accelerating its melting. These “staircase” formations in the glacier allow warm water to penetrate deeper, which has caused concern among researchers.

The most recent studies on the Thwaites Glacier They have also shed light on its history. Julia Wellner, a professor at the University of Houston, and her team have investigated marine sediment cores to discover that the glacier’s retreat began around the 1940s, possibly linked to a strong El Niño event. These findings help scientists better understand the ice’s past behavior and predict possible future scenarios.

Furthermore, computer models have shown that although the collapse of the glacier’s ice shelves could trigger the formation of high, unstable ice cliffs, this phenomenon is less likely than initially feared. However, this does not mean that the glacier is out of danger.

Despite advances in understanding the glacier, scientists warn that there are still many uncertainties about its future. Eric Rignot, a glaciologist at the University of California, Irvine, expressed concern about the possible irreversible collapse of the glacier sector. Antarctica where is it located ThwaitesAlthough research continues, the outlook is not encouraging, and time is running out to mitigate the impact of the melting.