Chechito surprised his audience with a song Pilena Flower in Juliaca (Fist). “I have been your friend,” is the title of the song with which the vocalist of the Accomplices of Cumbia.

The melody that was responsible for making the well-known popular vernacular singer Flor Pilena was performed by Chechito during a concert he gave at the City of winds.

“I, I have been your friend. I, I was your lover. I, I have been your girlfriend. I, now I am your wife. I, I have been your girlfriend. I am now your wife…”, he intoned in the company of the public the young artist.

Likewise, he was encouraged to take some fun ‘little steps’ with his orchestra partner.

After the show he showed off, Chechito once again demonstrated to his followers that he sings about everything, as the title of the video published on TikTok says.

In this way, the beloved Lima vocalist opens doors on stages in southern Peru, where citizens celebrate great festivities and hire renowned artists.