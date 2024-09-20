Radamel Falcao Garcia He will not be able to play with Millonarios for a long time, around a month, after suffering a myotendinous injury to the medial gastrocnemius in his right leg, although he is already in the process of recovery.

The ‘Tiger’ is taking advantage of having more free time to spend with his family. On this occasion, Falcao celebrated the birthday of his son Jedidiah, who turned 4 years old, with a party full of toys.

“The ‘tigrillo’; my son happily celebrated his birthday. I thank God for having given me the opportunity to have a son and live this wonderful experience,” Falcao said on his social network Instagram.

Greetings from Rodallega

Hugo Rodallega Photo:THE TIME file Share

His post received a special message from Independiente Santa Fe striker, Hugo Rodallegawho blessed and gave all his good energy to the Tiger’s family.

“May God always take care of you”was the message from Hugo Rodallega, who joined an endless number of comments from ‘El Tigre’ fans who congratulated the little one, but were also surprised by the greeting from a classic rival of the ambassadors.

For now, Falcao García is still recovering and it remains to be seen when he will return to the team, as there is still no exact date, but everything seems to indicate that it will be at the end of October.

