Sakamoto Days It will be a Netflix exclusive and at Geeked Week the release date was announced, both on Japanese television and on streaming services, it will be the new jewel of Shuēisha and the manganime industry in 2025!

Sakamoto Days It will arrive in the winter season of 2025, January will be the month that will see the new shonen shine.

Sakamoto Days It is one of the titles that is rising in the numbers of Shuēisha. Currently, the manga has 18 compiled volumes, which bring together 182 chapters. It is worth mentioning that the season could be quite long, considering the material available. Let’s see if TMS Entertainment’s production (Undead Unluck) gives us a wide delivery of episodes.

The announcement trailer that dropped at Geeked Week gave us a quick look at both the manga pages and what we can expect from the series, which has been in production for quite some time at this point.

What is Sakamoto Days about?

Sakamoto Days focuses on the life of a retired yakuza. The protagonist is a very important man of arms who, after falling in love, decided to redirect his existence, now has his eyes set on everyday life, and who was once a legend, now spends his time in ramen houses or making instant noodles.

However, high-calibre professional gunslingers cannot escape so easily, as Ninja Kamui reminds us. So our protagonist will have to face a new and very hectic stage in which his acquaintances and friends will also enter in a very unique way.

Sakamoto Days It comes with action and a bittersweet humor, perfect for starting a new year.

