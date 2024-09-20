JEisson Quiñones, a player for Águilas Doradas, denounced through social networks that he is being impersonated to pass him off as a member of an illegal betting network.

The footballer explained the situation in an Instagram story that was later replicated on its networks by the Colombian Association of Professional Footballers (Acolfutpro).

In an open letter, Quiñones, 27, expressed his “dissatisfaction and rejection” for what happened.

“There are unscrupulous people with bad intentions who are impersonating me, “Using fake phone numbers and damaging my image as a football player, to get me involved in sports betting,” the defender wrote.

“As a professional I want to make it clear that I am NOT, nor am I interested in being involved in these matters, nor have I received money from said bets,” the player insisted.

“I am a hard-working and honest man who has earned things through my effort and sacrifice,” he added.

Quiñones announced that he will take legal action. “I will proceed to leave everything in the hands of my lawyers and the competent authorities, so that they can find those responsible for these accusations. I will not allow my name to be tarnished by third parties who want to ruin my good reputation,” he concluded.

This has been Jeison Quiñones’ career

The footballer made his professional debut in the A with Atlético Bucaramanga in 2018 and in mid-2019 he moved to Golden Eagles, where he has established himself with very good performance, to the point that he was chosen in the ideal team of 2023 in the vote organized by Acolfutpro. He also had a stint at Deportivo Pasto in 2021.

