Duván Zapata has had a great start to the season with Torino and this Friday he scored again, this time, in the 1-3 away victory against Hellas Verona, in the fifth round of Serie A.

Zapata scored his team’s second goal in the 33rd minute, heading in a great cross from Valentino Lázaro.

It is the 33-year-old Colombian’s second goal of the current Italian first division season with Torino and the number 15 he wears with that shirt, since he joined the club at the beginning of this year, after six and a half seasons at Atalanta. One of them was in the Coppa Italia.

Zapata has not been called up to the Colombian national team since Néstor Lorenzo took over in June 2022.

For Hellas Verona, Daniel Mosquera started as a substitute and came on in the 67th minute, replacing Casper Tengstedt. He had a goal disallowed in the final whistle.

