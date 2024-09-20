Luke Rowe and Geraint Thomas They are two important riders from the Ineos team and in a podcast they talked about the economic situation of the group and what the Colombian represents for them. Egan Bernal.

According to the criteria of

“We don’t have the biggest budget in this squad,” Thomas said on his space Watts Occurring.

More and less…

. “I’m not going to go into details, but I know what the team’s budget is for the riders and I know what the team’s budget was. Tour de France in the UAE, and it’s not far from that budget, which is unrealistic. The total for 30 riders and then the United Arab Emirates… “It’s a good figure… I don’t know it off the top of my head, but 80% of our budget was spent on eight UAE riders. There’s a lot of talk about budget, but in the UAE it’s unlimited,” he added.

Rowe spoke about team leaders and it was at this point that Bernal’s name came up.

“What many people forget is that in every team there is a great leader and the team is built around that rider. SoAlpecin supports and pays well to Mathieu van der PoelUAE has Pogi and builds the team around him, Visma Build the team around a couple of guys like van Aert and Vingegaard“, said.

He added: “At the time, our guy was Egan Bernal. Then there was Froomey, then you (referring to Thomas, ed.), and then you and Egan, but he was the guy who had just won the Tour de France, two years later the Giro, and then signed his multi-million-dollar contract that consumed a huge amount of the budget – and justified every cent – ​​and then he crashed into the back of a bus and had a horrible accident.”

Rowe says Egan Bernal’s accident on January 24, 2002 changed everything for the team Ineos.

“So, ‘they’ve got a huge budget, where does it all go?’ Well, you bet on your rider, right? You pick your rider and you pay him well and you say that’s the guy that’s going to be successful and you build the team around him. In January of the first year of a four-year contract, he suffered a terrible injury. So it’s easy to gloss over things and say they’ve got a big budget and they’re not performing, but unfortunately a guy is injured and he’s still on the road to recovery, but… f*** it,” Rowe said.

Sports